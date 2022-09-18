Hundreds of big screens, viewing areas for Queen's state funeral

Large screens across the parks of the UK and many cinema chains are being prepared to screen the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II from Westminster Abbey in London on Monday morning, the UK government said on the last day of a gigantic queue on Sunday to file past the coffin of the late monarch Lying-in-State at Westminster Hall.

The UK's first state funeral in 57 years follows a strict protocol and will be steeped in military traditions, with rehearsals being undertaken for many days.

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said there will be public viewing areas set up in London and Windsor, where the Queen will be laid to rest later on Monday a public holiday across the UK.

A "National Moment of Reflection" will take place at 8 pm local time on Sunday, when community groups, clubs and other organisations, as well as people at home are being asked to observe a one-minute silence in memory of the monarch.

"Across the country big screens will be put up, including in London's Hyde Park, Sheffield's Cathedral Square, Birmingham's Centenary Square, Carlisle's Bitts Park, Edinburgh's Holyrood Park and Coleraine Town Hall in Northern Ireland," DCMS said.

"Cinemas across the UK are also opening their screens to show the funeral bringing together local communities to commemorate," it noted.