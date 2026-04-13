Hungary elections: Peter Magyar topples Viktor Orban after 16 years in power

He described the result as an unprecedented democratic endorsement. “In the history of democratic Hungary, this many people have never voted before, and no single party has ever received such a strong mandate as Tisza,” he said, pledging to unite the country after years of polarisation.

For many voters, the result represents hope for a more inclusive future. “I expect him to build bridges,” Daniel Hernandez-Kontler, a supporter, told Al Jazeera. “A more human Hungary that is for everyone, not just the Fidesz sympathisers.”

Orbán, in a measured concession, acknowledged the verdict. “I have congratulated the victorious party,” he told supporters, calling the outcome “painful” but “clear”. “The responsibility and possibility of governing was not given to us. We are going to serve the Hungarian nation and our homeland from opposition as well.”

Analysts say the projected two-thirds majority for Tisza is especially significant, potentially allowing it to amend the constitution — a power long wielded by Orbán. “It is a big change for Hungary,” said analyst Gergeley Rejnai. “For the past 16 years, Fidesz had a comfortable majority… Now, it’s going to be completely flipped.”

The election also saw record participation, with turnout crossing 77 per cent — the highest in Hungary’s post-Communist history — underscoring the intensity of public sentiment.

Beyond Hungary’s borders, the implications are profound. Orbán’s exit could recalibrate the country’s often combative stance within the European Union, potentially unlocking billions in withheld EU funds and paving the way for support to Ukraine, including a previously blocked €90 billion loan package. It may also weaken the influence of Russian President Vladimir Putin within the EU, where Orbán had been a key ally, and ripple across global right-wing political circles, including those aligned with former US President Donald Trump.

During the campaign, Orbán had framed the election as a stark choice between “war and peace”, warning that Magyar would entangle Hungary in the Russia-Ukraine conflict — an accusation the Tisza leader repeatedly denied.

Now, with a resounding mandate, Magyar faces the challenge of translating electoral momentum into governance. His party has promised sweeping reforms to tackle corruption and restore the independence of democratic institutions. Whether it can fully dismantle the legacy of Orbán’s long rule will depend on the final confirmation of its constitutional majority.

For now, Hungary stands at a historic inflection point — its electorate having decisively rewritten the political script after more than a decade and a half.

With agency inputs