Hungary opens new transit shelter for people fleeing Ukraine

The government of Hungary has opened a 5,200-square-metre transit shelter in central Budapest for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.



The Budapest Olympic Centre near the capital city's Eastern Railway Station offers free services, such as a heated waiting room, interpreting services, a baby and children's corner, toilets, medical care, mobile phone charging stations as well as internet access, reports Xinhua news agency citing the government as saying in a statement.



On site personnel will help these people with organising accommodation, travel and administration of asylum applications, according to the statement.



Humanitarian organisations will be able to distribute food, toiletries and other donations, said the statement.