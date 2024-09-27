Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida; 1 million residents without power

Hurricane Helene made landfall approximately 10 miles west of Perry, Florida, at 11:10 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, with maximum sustained winds reaching 140 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center on Friday, 27 September.

Power outages have already affected over 250,000 homes and businesses in Florida, with reports indicating that nearly one million customers are currently without electricity statewide. As of the latest update, over 160,000 residents have lost power, according to Poweroutage.us.

The storm was upgraded to an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane earlier that day, prompting widespread preparations across the region.