Hurricane Ian strikes Florida hospital from above and below

"The ambulances may be coming soon and we don't know where to put them in the hospital at this point," she said.



Because we're doubled and tripled up.



Despite the inundation, Bodine said patients have been mostly understanding and upbeat.



For us, as much as everything is terrible and we're exhausted ... as long as our patients do OK and nobody ends up dying or having a bad outcome, that's what matters, Bodine said.



The hospital's management could not be immediately reached for comment.



Brian Gleason, a spokesman for the Charlotte County Board of County Commissioner, told The Associated Press late on Wednesday that it had received reports of damage to the hospital but did not yet have enough information to confirm it lost its roof.' "