Hybrid learning in schools can significantly reduce COVID-19 spread: Study

"Do we get enough benefit to offset the social costs and impacts on education? This research shows that there is a benefit in infection reduction, especially in the absence of effective pharmaceutical interventions, and most of the benefits can be attained with a hybrid approach," Keskinocak said in a statement.



The study is particularly relevant for the early days of an infectious disease outbreak when policymakers face the difficult decision of enacting school closures in their respective districts.



Using an agent-based simulation model of COVID-19 spread, the researchers projected the impact of various school reopening strategies: complete closure, alternating school days where one cohort attended in person twice a week, and another group on the opposite days, younger children only, and regular.



Results showed that compared to schools reopening with regular attendance, the percentage of the population infected reduced by 13, 11, 9, and 6 per cent with each respective strategy, the researchers said.