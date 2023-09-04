Hyundai launches N brand's 1st EV model IONIQ 5 N

Hyundai Motor on 4 September launched the N brand's first all-electric model, the IONIQ 5 N, in the domestic market as it accelerates its transition to a future mobility solutions provider.

The IONIQ 5 N, first unveiled at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in Great Britain in July, comes with an 84 kWh battery pack and can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 3.4 seconds, the company said in a statement.

The new model represents a new segment of driver-focused high-performance EVs since it boasts advanced cornering and racetrack capabilities as an everyday sportscar, reports Yonhap news agency.

It is priced at $58,000 after individual consumption taxes and tax benefits given to environment-friendly vehicles. It can travel about 350 kms on a single charge, the statement said.