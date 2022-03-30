Hyundai, Saudi Aramco to jointly develop eco-friendly vehicle engine

The two-year joint project aims to verify by how much greenhouse gas emissions can be reduced when e-fuel is used in hybrid electric vehicles instead of conventional fuel, it said.



"As hybrid EVs are rolled out, the real challenge now lies in making strides with optimal fuels and exceptional combustion systems. The Aramco team provides fuel design and blending know-how to improve Hyundai Motor Group engine combustion performance and the outcome could lead to the application of synthetic e-fuels," Aramco's Chief Technology Officer Ahmad O. Al-Khowaiter said in the statement.



Hyundai plans to cut its carbon emissions by 75 per cent compared with 2019 levels by 2040 and targets to reach carbon neutrality, or net-zero carbon dioxide emissions, in 2045, reports Yonhap news agency.