'I am here': Ukraine President posts defiant video

"Do not believe in fake information," Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media after the sun came up in Kiev on Saturday morning. "I am here. We will be defending our country, because our strength is in our truth."



Zelenskyy's post comes after loud explosions and intense gunfights broke out in Kiev overnight as Russian troops reportedly entered the capital, Fox News reported.