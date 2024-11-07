I concede this election, but not the fight that fuelled this campaign: Kamala

Shortly after conceding the presidential race to Donald Trump, vice-president Kamala Harris urged supporters to accept the election results and pledged to ensure a peaceful transfer of power to the Republican leader.

In an emotional concession speech at her alma mater Howard University, 60-year-old Harris said the “light of America’s promise will always burn bright” and vowed to keep up the “fight” that fuelled her campaign.

“My heart is full today — full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me, full of love for our country, and full of resolve,” she said in an attempt to lift the spirits of her supporters.

“The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for. But hear me when I say, the light of America’s promise will always burn bright,” she added.

“I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it. But we must accept the results of this election,” she said, adding that a fundamental principle of democracy is to accept the election outcomes.

Harris said she spoke to president-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory.