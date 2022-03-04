I will never give up the conviction that Russians, Ukrainians are one people: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he will never give up the belief that Russians and Ukrainians are one people.



"I will never give up my conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people. Even despite the fact that some of the inhabitants of Ukraine were intimidated. Many are fooled by Nazi, nationalist propaganda, and someone deliberately, of course, followed the path of Bandera, other Nazi henchmen who fought on the side of Hitler during the Great Patriotic War," he said, RT reported.



Putin said that the special military operation in Ukraine is proceeding strictly according to the schedule, all the assigned tasks are being successfully solved. The President said this as part of his opening speech before the meeting of the Security Council.