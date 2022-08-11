I would rather lose than win on a false promise: Rishi Sunak

I would rather lose than win on a false promise, Sunak, 42, said.



"What I'm determined to do is help people across this country through what will be a very difficult winter. My first preference is always not to take money off people in the first place," he said.



As the candidates continue to be grilled by Conservative Party members who will be voting in the election in hustings up and down the UK, the issue of soaring inflation and prices has dominated the agenda.



"People can judge me on my record, reiterated Sunak in his BBC interview on Wednesday night, referring to his work as Chancellor through the COVID lockdown.