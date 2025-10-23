ICJ says Israel must uphold human rights, cooperate with UN in Palestine

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has declared that Israel is obligated to respect international human rights law in the Palestinian territories and to cooperate with the United Nations and other international bodies to ensure humanitarian relief for the local population.

The advisory opinion, issued in The Hague at the request of the UN General Assembly, is not legally binding but carries significant political weight, marking a symbolic win for the UN.

In its detailed opinion, the World Court stated that Israel must “respect the prohibition on the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare” and ensure that “essential supplies of daily life, including food, water, clothing, shelter, fuel, medical supplies and services” reach the people living under its control in the Palestinian territories.

The ruling comes amid growing international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the UN has warned of the risk of famine and severe shortages of essential goods. Israel’s military operations against Hamas, following the militant group’s 2023 terrorist attacks, have restricted relief supplies entering the enclave.

The court also underscored Israel’s obligation to cooperate with the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides critical food aid, education, and healthcare services to Palestinians. Israel, however, has largely curtailed UNRWA’s operations, accusing the agency of employing individuals linked to Hamas.