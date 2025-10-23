ICJ says Israel must uphold human rights, cooperate with UN in Palestine
The ruling comes as global concern rises over Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, with the UN warning of famine and shortage
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has declared that Israel is obligated to respect international human rights law in the Palestinian territories and to cooperate with the United Nations and other international bodies to ensure humanitarian relief for the local population.
The advisory opinion, issued in The Hague at the request of the UN General Assembly, is not legally binding but carries significant political weight, marking a symbolic win for the UN.
In its detailed opinion, the World Court stated that Israel must “respect the prohibition on the use of starvation of civilians as a method of warfare” and ensure that “essential supplies of daily life, including food, water, clothing, shelter, fuel, medical supplies and services” reach the people living under its control in the Palestinian territories.
The ruling comes amid growing international concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where the UN has warned of the risk of famine and severe shortages of essential goods. Israel’s military operations against Hamas, following the militant group’s 2023 terrorist attacks, have restricted relief supplies entering the enclave.
The court also underscored Israel’s obligation to cooperate with the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which provides critical food aid, education, and healthcare services to Palestinians. Israel, however, has largely curtailed UNRWA’s operations, accusing the agency of employing individuals linked to Hamas.
Reacting to the ruling, Israel’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Danny Danon, wrote on X: “While The Hague accuses Israel, it deliberately ignores the war crimes of Hamas and the role of UNRWA, which has long become a breeding ground for terror in Gaza.”
Israel’s foreign ministry rejected the opinion outright, calling it “a politicisation of international law aimed at achieving political outcomes.”
The United States echoed this sentiment, describing the ruling as a “nakedly politicised non-binding advisory opinion” that “unfairly targets Israel while giving UNRWA a free pass for its ties to Hamas terrorism.”
In contrast, UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the ICJ’s opinion. His spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, said Guterres “strongly urges Israel to comply with its obligations concerning the presence and activities of the United Nations and other humanitarian actors in the Occupied Palestinian Territory in accordance with the Advisory Opinion.”
The advisory opinion follows the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution last year, supported by 137 countries, including India, and opposed by 12, with 22 abstentions.
ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa read out the court’s findings, which were unanimous on several points. Vice President Julia Sebutinde dissented on certain aspects.
In a related advisory opinion issued last year, the ICJ had ruled that Israel’s continued occupation of the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, territories seized during the 1967 Six-Day War, was unlawful under international law.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines