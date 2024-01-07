IDF claims has 'dismantled' militants in north Gaza

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israeli forces had completely dismantled Hamas’ "military framework" in the northern Gaza Strip.

The military killed around 8,000 Hamas militants in that area, Hagari, a spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), said.

"We are now focused on dismantling Hamas in the centre of and south of the strip," he added.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said on Saturday, 6 January, that 22,722 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the Israeli offensive. It does not distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties.

Israel has questioned the accuracy of the numbers in the past, given Hamas' control of authorities in Gaza, but the UN and other observers say they are broadly reliable.

In the south, the majority of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians are fleeing the conflict into smaller areas in what aid organisations describe as a humanitarian disaster.