If I keep performing, anything could happen: Gleeson on playing T20 World Cup

After putting up a 171-run target, the Indian bowlers, led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowled beautifully to bundle out the hosts for 121 and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.



"I think maybe they (India) were a little bit over-par.



"And then they started well with the ball. So that's always going to put us on the back foot, and they bowled well. But that can be the way T20 cricket goes at times.



"You play the game hard, so sometimes you come off, sometimes you don't. It's just you've got to take the rough with the smooth if you're going to play that way, and I don't think we'll be taking a backwards step in the next game."



The right-armer had suffered a career-threatening stress fracture of the lower back in 2020. Reflecting on the injury, Gleeson said "It wasn't me contemplating retirement. It's something that would have been forced upon me.



"(The recovery) was a long, slow process. Unfortunately, because of my age, it takes a little bit longer to heal from things like that. But (playing again) makes it all worthwhile."