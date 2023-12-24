‘If I must die, let it bring hope’

“You don’t have to speak up to be killed. You just have to be Palestinian.”

That line stayed with me long after the live webinar with Mosab Abu Toha was over. Organised by MECA (Middle East Children’s Alliance), a nonprofit humanitarian aid organisation that supports children and families in Palestine, Iraq and Lebanon, and the American literature festival ‘Palestine Writes’, the webinar featured the 31-year-old Palestinian poet speaking from Cairo about the harrowing experience of living through seven weeks of Israel’s genocidal attacks.

Waed Abbas, communications and outreach director at MECA opened the conversation. “It is not an understatement to say that we have been in a state of collective mourning […] How do we remember the dead?” In answer, Mosab, who also founded the Edward Said Public Library in Gaza, shared three faces familiar from his Instagram posts.

The first was 25-year-old Doaa Al-Masri, who worked at the library created “for kids to be around the music of books”. Now, that music was dead, and Doaa was gone, killed with her parents and siblings, their bodies unrecovered from the rubble. “If you want to dignify a death, you should bury the body.” That dignity was denied.

The second was Refaat Al-Areer, friend, professor, writer, editor of Gaza Writes Back, killed, along with his family. “He loved John Donne,” Mosab says. “He loved to teach Shakespeare’s plays and sonnets, he loved stories, he loved to mentor kids.”

Every year he visited Mosab’s father-in-law’s strawberry fields, never forgetting to take some back for his mother and his children. “He is telling me: this year there are no strawberries, but next year you should put some on my grave.”

He was, Mosab says, “the Edward Said of Gaza, [it’s] an irreplaceable loss for the literary community”. He outlines the chronology: Refaat gets a phone call from the Israeli army, he leaves the school and goes to his sister’s house, which is bombed, killing Refaat, his brother, his sister and all her four children.

On his Instagram post of the last video recorded by Refaat, Mosab’s anguish blazed in the immediacy of aftermath: ‘If his assassination along with his family doesn’t end this genocide, then to hell with all the world.’