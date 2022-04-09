If Imran likes India so much, then he should leave Pak & move: Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz, Vice President of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), while taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan said the latter has "gone mad" after seeing that he was losing power, the media reported.



Reacting to the premier's address to the nation on Friday, Maryam Nawaz in a series of tweets said that someone should tell him (Khan) that no one else but his party ousted him from power, reports Dunya News.