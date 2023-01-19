IIT-K to collaborate with Canadian university on joint degree program

According to an official release from IIT-K, the agreement was signed by IIT Kanpur Director Prof. Abhay Karandikar and Prof. William Flanagan, President and Vice-Chancellor from the University of Alberta.



The agreement sets out guidelines for faculty from the two universities to jointly supervise a doctoral student and will give admitted students a chance to conduct research and visit the partner university for a period of one year or more.



The program will provide students with the opportunity to work with world-renowned faculty at both institutions in key research areas of mutual interest and will allow them to gain valuable experience while pursuing their doctoral studies.