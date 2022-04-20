IMF cuts India's 2022 growth prospects

The World Bank projected 8 per cent growth for the Indian economy in 2022 in a report released last week, which also warned that the war in Ukraine will slow down South Asian countries' recovery from economic devastation caused by the Covid-19. The impact on India, it added, would be "moderate".



It said the Indian economy will grow at 8 per cent, which is slightly less than in 2021. Lingering impact of the investment programmes will keep the economy growing in the first half of 2022-23. "The negative impact of the war in Ukraine on FY2022/23 growth is expected to be moderate, so growth will begin to taper off in the second half of 2022," the report said.



The bank attributed its India projection to constrained purchase by Indian households, incomplete recovery of the labour market in which unskilled workers were hit the hardest and inflation. On the negative side, business expectations and investment, which had improved, might sour amid elevated input prices and a faster-than-anticipated increase in borrowing costs, the bank said, adding that the travel services balance may improve as India allows international flights to resume, while exports of computer and professional services are expected to remain strong.