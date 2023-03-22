IMF funding to restore Sri Lanka's int'l recognition: President

The IMF EFF will create opportunities for low-interest credit, restore foreign investors' confidence and lay the foundation for a strong new economy, he said.



"We are now starting a new journey. We must introduce many economic reforms throughout the process," the President noted.



Some of these reforms have already been proposed and implemented through the interim budget of 2022 and the budget for 2023, Wickremesinghe said.



He added that the government aims to reduce the primary deficit to 2.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025 and increase revenue to 14 per cent of the GDP by 2026.