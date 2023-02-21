IMF only option available to Sri Lanka to overcome economic crisis, says Wickremesinghe

"There is only one way to rebuild this collapsed economy. That is the International Monetary Fund. Different political parties are presenting different stories. I suggested to them to let me know if there is another way to resurrect the collapsed economy.



"The IMF indicates that our tax revenue should be 15 per cent of the GDP as it was in 2019. So far it has gone down to 09 per cent," he added.



He said the IMF had assigned Sri Lanka 15 tasks to complete.



"The IMF gave us until December 31 to implement it. But we couldn't do it on that particular day. Then we made plans to get time until January 31. Even at that time, we were unable to complete those 15 points. Finally, the deadline was pushed back to February 15... All 15 tasks assigned to us have been completed. Now it is up to the IMF," he added.