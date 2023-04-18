Imran fears another assassination attempt during Eid holidays

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief alleged that similar to the "planned" attack in Wazirabad, "they" are planning another assassination attempt.



The term "them" used by Khan is what he associates with the government, the security and the military establishment, who he has been accusing for plotting against him to first ouster his government and then to eliminate him.



The former premier requested the LHC to intervene into the matter and direct concerned authorities to refrain from arresting him in order to avoid what he termed as "bloodshed", planned by "them".