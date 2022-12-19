Imran had been asking Gen Bajwa to get oppn politicians arrested: Report

While Khan says it was General Bajwa who was controlling the NAB and deciding the arrest and release of politicians, the other side insists that Khan during his premiership was paranoid towards his opposition and wanted to see all his key opponents behind the bars.



These sources said when Gen Bajwa will speak, he would have no different tale to tell than what the former DG FIA Bashir Memon had alleged about Khan, The News reported.



Like Memon, who had alleged to have been pressurised by the former Prime Minister to arrest his opponents, according to the sources, Khan had also been asking Gen Bajwa to get a number of the-then opposition politicians arrested.



The sources said that when Bajwa said how he could do it, Khan had referred to former President General Pervez Musharraf and his fashion of dealing with his political opponents during his rule. On this, Bajwa had reportedly told Khan that Musharraf was a dictator.



Bajwa told Khan to order him in writing what he desired. Khan, however, did not do it.