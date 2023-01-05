Imran Khan alleges former Army chief Gen Bajwa wanted to get him killed

In a fresh attack on Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that the former army chief wanted to have him murdered and impose a state of emergency in the country.

Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, made the startling allegation during an interview with private Bol News channel in Lahore.

Khan, 70, had been at loggerheads with Bajwa ever since his ouster from power in April by a no-confidence motion.

He suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on November 3 when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others standing on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, some 150-km from Lahore, where he was leading the long march to press for snap polls.