Imran Khan alleges ‘inhumane treatment’ of Bushra Bibi in prison
Former Pakistan prime minister accuses authorities of targeting his wife during incarceration
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that his wife, Bushra Bibi, is being subjected to “inhumane treatment” while in custody, intensifying criticism of the country’s judicial and prison systems.
The remarks were conveyed through his son, Kasim Khan, who shared a message on social media following a conversation with his father. In the statement, Khan claimed that authorities were deliberately mistreating his wife in an attempt to pressure him.
He alleged that Bushra Bibi is being held in prolonged isolation, with minimal contact allowed between the couple. According to the message, she is permitted to meet him only briefly each week, and even those interactions are not consistently honoured.
Khan accused members of the judiciary of failing in their duty to uphold justice, suggesting that the treatment of his wife was part of a broader effort to exert psychological pressure on him. He also described the alleged conditions as contrary to moral and religious principles.
Khan and Bushra Bibi have been in custody since August 2023 and are currently lodged at Adiala Jail.
The allegations come amid ongoing political tensions in Pakistan, with Khan and his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, repeatedly accusing state institutions of bias. Authorities have consistently denied such claims.
The issue has drawn renewed attention to prison conditions and the treatment of high-profile detainees, even as legal and political challenges surrounding Khan continue to unfold.
With IANS inputs