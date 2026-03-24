Imran Khan alleges ‘inhumane treatment’ of Bushra Bibi in prison

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that his wife, Bushra Bibi, is being subjected to “inhumane treatment” while in custody, intensifying criticism of the country’s judicial and prison systems.

The remarks were conveyed through his son, Kasim Khan, who shared a message on social media following a conversation with his father. In the statement, Khan claimed that authorities were deliberately mistreating his wife in an attempt to pressure him.

He alleged that Bushra Bibi is being held in prolonged isolation, with minimal contact allowed between the couple. According to the message, she is permitted to meet him only briefly each week, and even those interactions are not consistently honoured.