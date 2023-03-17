Imran Khan appears before LHC seeking protective bail in nine cases

Ahead of the hearing in LHC on Friday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that both parties had "agreed to resolve the issues" and the agreed solution will be presented in court.



Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana, and selling them for profit.



Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.



According to Khan, he was facing over 80 different cases in various courts across Pakistan.