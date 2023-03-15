Fresh clashes erupt as Pak police try to storm Khan’s house, supporters allege 'open firing by police'

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s residence is currently under “extreme attack” and the police and elite Rangers forces are firing openly, alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI).

PTI called for all supporters to reach Lahore’s Zaman Park area immediately amid fresh attempts to arrest the former PM in connection to the Toshakhana case.

In a tweet from its official account, the PTI shared a video alleging "open firing by Rangers and Police", without specifying when the video was filmed, Dawn news. Television footage showed police shelling the protesters, baton charging and firing tear gas at them, Dawn reported.