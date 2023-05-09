Imran Khan arrest live updates: As political crisis deepens in Pakistan, PM Shehbaz Sharif blasts Imran Khan
Khan was arrested by paramilitary Rangers in the Al-Qadir trust case when he had appeared for bail renewal. His party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) called it 'abduction'
09 May 2023, 7:39 PM
Pak PM, Shehbaz Sharif in his first reaction after the arrest of Imran Khan said that the PTI chief has 'defamed the Pakistan Army as an institution again and again'. Taking to Twitter, Sharif issued a pointwise rebuttal and accused Imran Khan of 'misrepresentation and vicious attacks on institutions'.
09 May 2023, 7:12 PM
As political crisis deepened in Pakistan following the arrest of Imran Khan who has been at the loggerhead with the Sharif government, thousands of protesters hit the streets in various cities. Pakistan police have fired tear gas at protesters in Karachi, reported the Dawn.
09 May 2023, 7:03 PM
PTI appealed to people to lay siege to all roads and highways.
09 May 2023, 6:55 PM
Terming Imran Khan's arrest as 'Black Day', Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a video on Twitter in which Rangers can be seen breaking the windows of Islamabad High Court.
09 May 2023, 6:40 PM
Following the arrest of Imran Khan, PTI activists and supporters of the former Pakistan PM clashed with police in several cities. Shouting slogans, PTI supporters blocked roads in Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. Imran Khan's party called his arrest 'abduction'.
