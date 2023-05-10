Imran Khan arrest live updates: Protests in US, UK, Canada against Imran Khan's arrest
PTI will approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Islamabad High Court's upholding of Imran Khan's arrest
10 May 2023, 8:48 AM
PTI in a tweet has said that Imran Khan will be presented at police lines guest house. They have urged people to come out and reach the spot.
10 May 2023, 8:44 AM
Protesters were seen outside former PM Nawaz Sharif's London home
10 May 2023, 8:34 AM
Strongly condemning the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan, the party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has called upon the entire nation to take to the streets in protest.
10 May 2023, 8:31 AM
Pakistani Americans demand release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in front of CNN center in Atlanta
10 May 2023, 8:27 AM
Pakistani-Americans protested in Times Square, New York, calling for the immediate release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.
10 May 2023, 8:27 AM
The former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan's arrest has sparked protests in Pakistan, UK, US and Canada. Protesters were also seen outside the london home of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines