Imran Khan booked for riots in Islamabad

Sanaullah added that his department has contacted the Law Ministry for its opinion on initiating action against Mahmood Khan.



On Wednesday, the law and order situation in the federal capital turned chaotic after Imran Khan and his convoy entered the city and started marching towards D-Chowk despite the Supreme Court's order to hold a rally at a ground between H9 and G9 areas of Islamabad.



But as PTI protesters continued to engage in violent clashes with the police and other law enforcement agencies and continued moving towards the D-Chowk, the government decided to summon the army to control the situation and protect the government's offices located in the Red Zone.



The Army was called in to control the situation.



Riots were not only confined to Islamabad but also spread to other cities, including Karachi and Quetta, where protesters staged sit-ins.