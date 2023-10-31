Imran Khan loyalists would be allowed to contest polls: Pak caretaker PM

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Tuesday that the loyalists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan would be allowed to contest the upcoming polls.

Since the unprecedented attack on military installations by the supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on May 9 following the arrest of their leader Khan, there was speculation that members of the party might not be allowed to contest the general elections in January 2024.

Asserting that the government has no plan to place any ban on the PTI, Kakar told reporters here, "How can the government commit any such illegality? All the loyalists of Imran will be allowed to take part in the elections."

He also pledged to ensure a level playing field for all parties.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the last week of January 2024 for general elections. However, it has yet to give any specific date.