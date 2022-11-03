Imran Khan receives bullet injury after gunfire attack on his container: Reports

ARY News, which is considered as a mouthpiece of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, reported that Khan was out of danger.



Asad Umar, the senior leader of Khan's party, told ARY News that a bullet hit Khan's leg. He said six people were injured in the attack and two were apparently seriously wounded, including local leader Ahmad Chatha.



"Khan is being taken to Lahore by road. He is not critical but he received a bullet injury," Umar said, adding that Khan's opponent couldn't see Pakistan being transformed.



He, however, didn't blame anyone for the attack.



A gunman fired on the container-mounted truck carrying the former prime minister from a close range, Geo TV reported.



It said one person has been arrested from the spot and police took him to an unknown location.



