Imran Khan remains defiant on eve of no-confidence vote

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed Pakistan late on Friday evening, on the eve of a controversial no-confidence vote that looks certain to dismiss him. Raising the foreign hand charge again, Khan said he was upset with the Supreme Court’s decision.

“I am upset with the Supreme Court's decision. I was upset because when the Deputy Speaker conducted the probe, the Supreme Court should have investigated it,” he said.

"The Supreme Court should have at least looked at the evidence of a foreign conspiracy," he added.

He said that the people of Pakistan, not the Army, can safeguard democracy in the country.

"Until the people don't stand with their leadership, they say they want an independent foreign policy. Imran Khan is not anti-American," he added.

He went further to add that foreign countries must not "use Pakistan like tissue paper".

"I will not accept this imported government. I will go among the people," Imran Khan said.

He went on to say that there is rampant horse-trading in the opposition camp. "Which country's democracy allows these kinds of acts," he asked, adding that Pakistan's Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of such activities.

The American ambassador conveyed to his Pakistani counterparts that Imran Khan should not have gone to Moscow, Imran Khan claimed. “Washington also conveyed to its counterparts in Islamabad that Pakistan would suffer if Imran Khan survives the no-confidence vote brought against him by the opposition. We found out slowly that this was a plan. It was part of the script. It is important for all of us to decide whether we want to be independent people or slaves," he said.

In his address, Imran Khan said no superpower can dictate India's foreign policy. "I know India much better than most others. No superpower can dictate India's foreign policy. It is only because of RSS ideology that there has been a breakdown in India-Pakistan ties," he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician went further to say that Pakistan must have an independent foreign policy.