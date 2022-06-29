Imran Khan sold three gifted watches from Toshakhana to local dealer

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan sold three watches from Toshakhana collectively worth more than Pak Rs 154 million to a local watch dealer, media reported.



Details of an official inquiry reflect Imran Khan earned millions of rupees from these jewel-class watches gifted to him by foreign dignitaries. These watches are in addition to the ones reported earlier in the media, The News reported.



The most expensive watch - more than Rs 101 million value - was retained by the-then prime minister at 20 per cent of its value after his government amended the Toshakhana rules and settled the gift retention price at 50 per cent of its original value.



Instead of buying those gifted jewel watches from Toshakhana from his own pocket, the ex-prime minister first sold the watches and then deposited 20 per cent of each in the government treasury, reveals documents and sale receipts, The News reported.