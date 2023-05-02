Imran Khan warns of taking to the streets if SC order on Punjab polls violated

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday warned the incumbent Pakistan government and the military establishment that his party would take to the streets to establish the rule of law if the Supreme Court’s order on holding polls in Punjab province on May 14 was violated.

Khan's remarks came as he led a big rally of his party in Lahore.



A large number of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers gathered at the Liberty Chowk where Khan reached in a bullet-bomb-proof vehicle.

"We will not get trapped in the PMLN-led government’s ill-intentioned plan to delay elections. We will take to the streets if the Supreme Court’s order on holding polls in Punjab on May 14 is violated," Khan said.