Imran Khan's judicial remand extended by 14 Days in cipher case

A Pakistan special court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of former prime minister Imran Khan for another 14 days in the Cipher case, blighting the chances of his early release.

Khan, also the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested last month after a case was filed against him for allegedly violating the Official Secrets Act by disclosing a secret diplomatic cable (cipher) sent by the country’s embassy in Washington last year in March.

It is the third time that Khan, 70, has been sent to jail on remand. The previous 14-day remand ended today.

The special court judge Abual Hasnat Zulqernain conducted hearings in the District Jail Attock, where Khan has been detained since August 5 after his arrest following conviction in the Toshakhana case.