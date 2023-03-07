Imran Khan's party announces historic rally to kickstart election campaign for Punjab polls

“When that lion [Imran Khan] will leave Zaman Park on Wednesday, there will be historic scenes in Lahore. Future generations would read and see the pictures and videos of [this event]. They will understand this is how a nation becomes alive,” Azhar said. The Punjab province will go to polls on April 30, President Arif Alvi announced last week, hours after the country's top electoral body wrote him a letter suggesting possible poll dates as directed by the Supreme Court. The announcement came two days after the apex court ruled that the elections to the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies be held within the stipulated 90 days period.

The Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on January 14 and January 18 respectively, and under the law, the elections should be held within 90 days after their dissolution.

The announcement of the date was delayed due to wrangling between the main political parties, prompting the country's top court to take notice and order that elections should be held within time or after a slight delay.