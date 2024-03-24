Imran Khan’s party denied permission to hold protest rally in Islamabad

The Pakistani authorities on Sunday rejected a request of jailed former premier Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to hold a protest rally in Islamabad against the alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections due to security reasons.

The beleaguered party had asked the capital city administration to allow it to hold a public gathering on March 23 or March 30, the first such event since the February 8 elections. Since the first option for the rally already lapsed, it was trying to get permission to hold a protest march on March 30.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Memon turned down the request citing “law and order” situation. He also stated that the party had already violated NOCs (no objection certificates) issued on earlier occasions.

Two days ago, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq directed the capital’s DC to decide on the matter and present a report in this regard.