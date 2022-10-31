Imran sees revolution coming in Pak through ballot or bloodshed

As the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) march enters its fourth day, party chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that after seeing the "revolution" happening in the country, the only question that remains is whether it will come through the "ballot" or "bloodshed".



Taking to Twitter, the PTI chairman shared visuals of the "sea of people" taking part in PTI's march along the GT Road, reports Geo News.



"The sea of people along our March on the GT Road. For six months I have been witnessing a revolution taking over the country. Only question is will it be a soft one through the ballot box or a destructive one through bloodshed?" the former premier questioned on Twitter.