Imran's PTI to kick off 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' from Lahore today

On the other hand, the provincial government has maintained that it is already imposed Section-144 at the Mall Road, barring any public gathering at the venue of PTI protest, while directives have been given to security officials to not arrest any one until the protest turns violent and aggressive.



But PTI plans to carry forward its protest rally, despite imposition of Section 144. If PTI leaders and supporters are not arrested, then the plan is to transform the rally into a protest sit-in at the chairing cross until their supporters and leaders are not arrested.



As per the PTI plan, Lahore is the starting point of the Jail Bharo Tehreek. After Lahore, similar arrests will be rendered in Peshawar on 23 February, in Rawalpindi on Feburary 24, Multan on February 25, Gujranwala on February 26, Sargodha on February 27 and Sahiwal on February 28, while Faislabad will join the campaign on the first day of the March.



"We had sought at least 200 volunteers for the first day of the drive but more than 2,000 have signed up for the drive," said Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, senior leader of PTI.