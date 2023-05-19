In Photos: Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan arrives at Lahore High Court

Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan arrived to appear at Lahore High Court on Friday, May 19.

Khan, who was arrested on May 9, is seeking protective bail in over 100 "terrorism" cases across the country.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted Khan pre-arrest bail in three cases registered against him on Friday. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended until May 31 its order to prevent the PTI chief's arrest in any case filed against him after May 9. The IHC extended his bail in two cases pertaining to inciting violence and sedition until June 8.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police on Friday arrived at Khan's Zaman Park residence in Lahore after obtaining a warrant to conduct a detailed search for finding the “terrorists” reportedly hiding at his residence.