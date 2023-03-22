In Putin and Russia, Chinese President Xi sees a 'counterweight' to American influence: White House

"I don't think you can reasonably look at China as impartial in any way. They haven't condemned this in this invasion. They haven't stopped buying Russian oil and Russian energy," Kirby said when asked whether the US sees China as having an impartial position on the Ukraine war.



Referring to the joint statement after the Putin-Xi meetings, Kirby noted that on Ukraine the two sides just said, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be observed and international law must be respected.



"Well, we agree. Following the UN Charter would mean that Russia should withdraw from all the territory inside Ukraine, the territory of another member state of the UN, a member that it has invaded," he said.



"The UN Charter enshrines the principles of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine," he said.