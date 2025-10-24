In San Francisco, tech moguls turn the Trump tide of federal force

President Donald Trump was reportedly geared up for a show of federal force in San Francisco — a city he's blasted as everything wrong with liberal governance. Then conversations with some of the Bay Area's most prominent tech leaders and the mayor changed his mind.

“I got a great call from some incredible people, some friends of mine, very successful people,” Trump told reporters on 23 October, Thursday, at the White House, specifically referencing Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, one of the world's most valuable tech companies, and Marc Benioff, CEO of software company Salesforce.

He said they told him San Francisco was working hard to reduce crime. “So we are holding off that surge, everybody. And we're going to let them see if they can do it,” Trump said.

He said he could change his mind if it “doesn't work out.”

Trump said the increased federal force had been planned for 25 October, Saturday.

He didn't specify whether he was just referring to National Guard troops, which he had threatened to send in, or if he would also halt a potential ramp-up of immigration enforcement. US Customs and Border Protection agents arrived at a US Coast Guard base near the city on Thursday morning, drawing protesters.