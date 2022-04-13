In second assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men attacked, robbed in Queens, NY

In the second such assault in less than 10 days, two Sikh men were attacked and robbed in Queens in New York, the same neighbourhood in the city where an elderly Sikh man was assaulted early this month.

The Consulate General of India in New York said in a tweet that the assault on two Sikh gentlemen in Richmond Hills, New York is deplorable.

We have approached the local authorities and New York City Police Department in the matter, the Consulate said.

It added that it notes that a police complaint has been filed in the incident and one person has been arrested. The Consulate said that it is in touch with community members and "ready to offer all assistance to the victims.

Community-based civil and human rights organisation The Sikh Coalition said that the two Sikh individuals were attacked and robbed in Richmond Hill, Queens Tuesday.

The attack happened very close to the area where septuagenarian Nirmal Singh was punched in an unprovoked assault on April 3.

The attack on the two individuals came on the same day as the shooting on a Brooklyn subway that injured 16 people, 10 of whom received gun shot wounds and left five other in critical but stable condition.

The police is on the lookout for the suspect, believed to be a black male, who wearing a gas mask opened a canister inside the subway train as it approached the 36th Street Station in Brooklyn Tuesday morning. The suspect then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and on the platform.

Commenting on the latest attack, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said that it is another difficult day in the Richmond Hill area, as we learn of a second attack on a Sikh neighbour days after Singh's assault.