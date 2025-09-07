In the UK, Somani Group hotel targeted by anti-immigrant activists

An obscure pit-stop hotel (just outside of London) owned by an Indian-origin hotelier has suddenly shot into prominence on the back of a nasty anti-immigrant backlash which has led to widespread, and often violent, protests across Britain.

The Bell Hotel, owned by the Somani Hotels Group, has been targeted by far right groups for housing asylum-seekers put up there by the local city council, pending a decision on their asylum applications.

The flashpoint came last month after an asylum-seeker from Ethiopia was charged with sexually assaulting a schoolgirl in the local high street, though he denies it.

The protests have since spread to other cities, often leading to clashes with the police and anti-racist campaigners.