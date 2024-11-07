Inability to provide minimum security: India cancels consular camps in Toronto

The consulate-general of India in Toronto has cancelled several consular camps, initially planned to issue life certificates to Indian pensioners, due to security agencies' inability to provide minimum protection amid recent violence by Khalistani extremists.

"In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organisers, the consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps," read a statement from the consulate general on X.

This decision follows clashes between protesters bearing Khalistani flags and people at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton.

The clashes disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate, marking yet another violent episode against Hindu establishments.

On 4 November, India voiced its ongoing concern about the safety of its nationals in Canada, following these incidents.