Increased risk of serious blood clots up to six months after COVID-19: Study

Using national registries in Sweden, they identified more than one million people with confirmed SARSCoV-2 infection between February 1, 2020 and May 25, 2021, matched by age, sex, and county of residence to more than four million people who had not had a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result.



The researchers first calculated the rates of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and bleeding in COVID-19 individuals during a control period -- before and long after COVID-19 diagnosis -- and compared it to the rates in different time intervals after COVID-19 diagnosis.



They then calculated the rates of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and bleeding 1-30 days after COVID-19 diagnosis in the COVID-19 group and compared them to the corresponding rates in the control group.



The results show that compared with the control period, risks were significantly increased 90 days after COVID-19 for deep vein thrombosis, 180 days for pulmonary embolism, and 60 days for bleeding.



After taking account of a range of potentially influential factors, the researchers found a five-fold increase in risk of deep vein thrombosis, a 33-fold increase in risk of pulmonary embolism, and an almost twofold increase in risk of bleeding in the 30 days after infection.



This means that a first deep vein thrombosis occurred in 401 patients with COVID-19 and 267 control patients, the researchers said.



A first pulmonary embolism event occurred in 1,761 patients with COVID-19 and 171 control patients, and a first bleeding event occurred in 1,002 patients with covid-19 and 1,292 control patients, they said.