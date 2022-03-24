India, 12 others abstain in UNSC on vote on Russian-led draft resolution on Ukraine

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted that in a unified protest vote , 13 members of the Security Council abstained from Russia's farcical resolution deflecting blame for the humanitarian crisis it has created in Ukraine.



In the Explanation of Vote, Thomas-Greenfield said it really is "unconscionable" that Russia would have the audacity to put forward a resolution asking the international community to solve a humanitarian crisis that Russia alone created.



"The United States intends to abstain on this text because, to state the obvious, Russia does not care about the deteriorating humanitarian conditions, or the millions of lives and dreams the war has shattered. If they cared, they would stop fighting.



"Russia is the aggressor, the attacker, the invader - the sole party in Ukraine engaged in a campaign of brutality against the people of Ukraine - and they want us to pass a resolution that does not acknowledge their culpability, she said.



UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward said that her country will not vote for any resolution, either in the Security Council or in the General Assembly, that does not recognise that Russia is the sole cause of this unfolding humanitarian catastrophe - and therefore key to ending it.



"Russia's draft called for all parties to respect international humanitarian law. It ignored that Russia is committing war crimes. Russia's draft called for the protection of civilians, including women and children. But it omitted that Russia is bombing maternity hospitals, schools and homes, Woodward said.



The Russian resolution in the Security Council was one of the three resolutions on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine that were put up before the UN General Assembly and the Security Council Wednesday.



The UN General Assembly resumed its 11th Emergency Special Session on Ukraine Wednesday and had two resolutions for consideration before it. The 193-member General Assembly is expected to vote on the resolutions Thursday.



One UNGA resolution by Ukraine and its western allies on the Humanitarian consequences of the aggression against Ukraine' demands an immediate cessation of the hostilities by Russia against Ukraine, in particular of any attacks against civilians and civilian objects. It also demands that civilians, including humanitarian personnel, journalists and persons in vulnerable situations, including women and children, be fully protected.



It demands that the parties comply with their obligation to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian access of humanitarian personnel as well as their means of transport, supplies and equipment to those in need in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.



The other rival resolution proposed by South Africa Humanitarian situation emanating out of the conflict in Ukraine' makes no mention of Russia. It calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities by all parties in the conflict, and encourages political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means aimed at achieving lasting peace.