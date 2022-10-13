India abstains from voting in UNGA draft resolution on "illegal" annexation of Ukrainian regions
India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution that condemned Russia's "illegal so-called referendums" and annexation of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine.
The 193-member General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn "illegal so-called referendums in regions within the internationally recognised borders of Ukraine and the attempted illegal annexation of the Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, following the organisation of the above-mentioned referendums".
The resolution was adopted with 143 nations voting in favour, with Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, Nicaragua voting against and 35 abstentions.
The resolution comes days after Russia vetoed a similar proposal in Security Council, in which India had abstained.
The latest resolution, adopted by the members where no one wields a veto, condemns Russia's "attempted illegal annexations" of the four Ukrainian regions following "so-called referendums".
This vote comes two days after Ukraine and Russia clashed in the UNGA on Monday.
On Monday, India voted to reject Russia's call to hold a secret ballot at UNGA on a draft resolution to condemn Moscow's "attempted illegal annexation" of Ukrainian territories.
