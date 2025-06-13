India abstains in UNGA on draft resolution demanding immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza

India has abstained in the UN General Assembly from a vote on a draft resolution that demanded an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza.

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to adopt the resolution introduced by Spain that demanded an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, to be respected by all parties and recalled its demand for the immediate, dignified and unconditional release of all hostages held by Hamas and other groups.

India was among the 19 nations that abstained, while 12 nations voted against the resolution, which got 149 votes in favour. Among the nations abstaining were Albania, Cameroon, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Malawi, Panama, South Sudan and Togo.

In the explanation of vote on the resolution titled ‘Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations, India’s permanent representative to the UN ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said the resolution comes against the backdrop of worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza.